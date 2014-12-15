Organic Soup Kitchen Invites Community to Free Christmas Dinner

From noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 25, the Organic Soup Kitchen will host its sixth annual free Community Dinner for Christmas at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

We are excited to invite the community to a free Christmas Dinner. We will feast on a traditional Italian meal that includes soup, lasagna, grilled veggies, bread, fresh fruit smoothies with coconut milk, and various dessert dishes. There will also be live music and, of course, Santa to pass out gifts to children and adults.

You are also welcome to attend our Brunch and Christmas Tree Trimming Party on Christmas Eve. Come join us at the Veterans Memorial Building from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24. Help with wrapping gifts and trimming the tree. You can also help by preparing for our Christmas Community Dinner.

We are accepting donations of gifts, toys, warm clothes, with a special request for hoodies (all sizes). You can drop off Christmas gifts starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.