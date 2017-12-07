Organic Soup Kitchen Invites Community to Appreciation and Gift-Wrapping Party

This holiday season, the Organic Soup Kitchen invites the community to its Appreciation and Gift-Wrapping Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Please bring scissors, tape, wrapping paper and a gift to participate in the festivities. Handcrafted pizza, snacks and drinks will be served. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Gifts are being collected as donations for the Christmas Day Meal. The Organic Soup Kitchen is looking for donations of new adult hats, adult backpacks, adult socks, adult gloves, adult hoodies and jackets (size XL/XXL), children's toys, and gift cards to Trader Joe's or Smart & Final. Please drop off new items at the Veterans Memorial Building between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays.

The Christmas Day Meal is free to attend and open to the community. A special invitation is offered to victims of the Thomas Fire. The meal will be served from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Veterans Memorial Building.

The Organic Soup Kitchen's weekly contribution to the Santa Barbara community includes serving hundreds of cancer patients and survivors, seniors, veterans and more. Click here for more information about volunteering.

— Anthony Carroccio is executive director of the Organic Soup Kitchen.