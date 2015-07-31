Organic Soup Kitchen Receives Grants to Keep Dishing Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advice

Organic Soup Kitchen was recently awarded two Core Support for Basic Needs Grants from the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Hutton Parker Foundation.

Both $20,000 grants are in recognition of the kitchen’s work directly providing food to the county’s most poor and vulnerable communities.

These funds will help us achieve our mission in serving organic, nutrient-dense meals to those in need, specifically our low-income seniors and medical outpatients.

Organic Soup Kitchen is grateful for this opportunity to further its mission with support from the community it serves. They will continue to prioritize support for basic needs services and hope to strengthen their partnership with organizations such as these.

The kitchen is currently accepting donations from individuals and entities alike to further grow their new “Senior Grocery Program.” To do so, please contact Andrea Slaby at [email protected]

—DiAnna Joiner represents Organic Soup Kitchen.