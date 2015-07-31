Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:21 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Organic Soup Kitchen Receives Grants to Keep Dishing Nutrient-Dense Meals

By DiAnna Joiner for Organic Soup Kitchen | July 31, 2015 | 11:26 a.m.

Organic Soup Kitchen was recently awarded two Core Support for Basic Needs Grants from the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Hutton Parker Foundation.

Both $20,000 grants are in recognition of the kitchen’s work directly providing food to the county’s most poor and vulnerable communities.

These funds will help us achieve our mission in serving organic, nutrient-dense meals to those in need, specifically our low-income seniors and medical outpatients.

Organic Soup Kitchen is grateful for this opportunity to further its mission with support from the community it serves. They will continue to prioritize support for basic needs services and hope to strengthen their partnership with organizations such as these.

The kitchen is currently accepting donations from individuals and entities alike to further grow their new “Senior Grocery Program.” To do so, please contact Andrea Slaby at [email protected]

—DiAnna Joiner represents Organic Soup Kitchen.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 