Organic Soup Kitchen Requests Donations for Holiday Events

Advice

Santa Barbara-based Organic Soup Kitchen, which serves roughly 30,000 meals per year, is preparing for its seventh annual Christmas Day dinner and Christmas Eve gift wrapping party.

After feeding hundreds of men, women and children at its Thanksgiving dinner last month, the volunteer-based organization is seeking donations to continue to make the holidays bright.

Donations of gifts from adult back packs, adult coats in all sizes, hoodies in size XL, socks and toiletries may be dropped off at 10 a.m. Dec. 24, 2015, at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 112 West Cabrillo Boulevard, where the holiday meals are served.

Monetary donations can be facilitated on-line at Organic Soup Kitchen's website.

For any gifts dropped off before then, donors are asked to email [email protected] or drop off at the UPS Store, 315 Meigs Road, Suite A 369. “Organic Soup Kitchen Box 369” should be written on the gift.

Organic Soup Kitchen's weekly contribution to the Santa Barbara community includes serving hundreds of seniors, medical outpatients and veterans.

For more information, see www.OrganicSoupKitchen.org.

— DiAnna Joiner represents Organic Soup Kitchen.