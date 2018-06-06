Organic Soup Kitchen Seeks Financial Ingredients for Cancer Recovery Hub

To mark a decade of service on the Central Coast, Organic Soup Kitchen in Santa Barbara is launching a one-year capital campaign to raise $1.5 million to fund a 3,000-square-foot nutrient therapy headquarters for cancer patients, an endowment, and to sustain five years of operations.

In the process of serving hundreds of thousands of meals, Organic Soup Kitchen believes it has honed the perfect cancer-fighting meal. The organization is a trusted local source for cancer patients who seek foods for optimal nutrition

Organic Soup Kitchen, a 501(c)3, is at the forefront of food reform and community health solutions.

Nutrient therapy is provided to cancer patients, using organic, non-GMO, gluten-free products and certified non-irradiated herbs. Its soups are high in antioxidants with a coconut milk base and packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Soups are pureed for ease of digestion and higher nutrient exposure and metabolism, as 35 percent of its patients experience dysphagia or difficulty swallowing.

Cancer patients undergoing treatment at Cottage Hospital and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center are hand-delivered nutrient-dense soups weekly.

“As a recognized and respected authority in our community as the first food-for-medicine organization on the Central Coast, we are taking our services and our products to the next level,” said Anthony Carroccio, executive director.

“We are expanding meal production and services with a headquarters campaign,” said Carroccio, who founded Organic Soup Kitchen in 2009 in an effort to track and refine the connection between food and health.

The new headquarters will be equipped with commercial-grade equipment and disaster-relief functionality. It will feature a multi-purpose conference room that will be used for operations, meetings and food and nutrition education programs held in collaboration with local schools.

In light of recent natural disasters in Santa Barbara County, the concept of a disaster-relief kitchen is one of the most anticipated features.

With green LEED certification and an operating structure to reduce carbon footprint, the headquarters will serve as a sustainable, yet high-production headquarters with the highest standards for environmental and community health.

The headquarters, endowment, and long-term operating fund will ensure a successful, scalable model backed by patient feedback and outcomes data that can be replicable to organizations with similar initiatives.

The campaign kicked off in late May at a private event with Andrew Firestone, heir of Firestone Tire. The event was held at SYNERGY Business and Technology Center in Santa Barbara, generating $100,000 toward the $1.5 million campaign budget goal.

The design concept was unveiled by principal architect Michael Holliday of DMHA Architecture firm. The concept featured the architectural design renderings and the floor plans, directed by John Eisenbeisz, senior project architect.

The grand opening is slated for mid-2019. To get involved, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

— Andrea Slaby for Organic Soup Kitchen.