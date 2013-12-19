Organic Soup Kitchen Seeks Help with Gifts, Tree Trimming for Christmas Dinner

Next Wednesday, Dec. 25, the Organic Soup Kitchen will host its fifth Annual Community Dinner for Christmas from noon to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building.

You are welcome to attend our Christmas Tree Trimming Party on Christmas Eve. Come join us at the Veterans Memorial Building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to help with wrapping gifts and trimming the tree. You can also help by preparing for our Christmas Community Dinner, which starts at noon on Christmas Day.

We are accepting donations of gifts from new toys to warm clothes for children ages 1 to 15 can be dropped off at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 Cabrillo Blvd.

For any gifts dropped off before then, donors are asked to email [email protected] for a pickup or drop them off at the UPS Store, 315 Meigs Road, Suite A 369. “Organic Soup Kitchen Box 369” should be written on the gift.

This event is going to be our biggest event ever. In order to take care of everyone that will attend, we are asking for help from the community. Your donations are greatly appreciated. For an online donation, please click here.

Our mission and belief is that all people, regardless of economic status, have the right to healthy, organic food, and seeks to nourish and educate at-risk populations while sustaining their health, future, and environment.

Thank you for helping to make our events memorable and life-altering for everyone involved.