Organic Soup Kitchen Serves Holiday Meal With Large Helping of Good Cheer

To celebrate its 10th Annual Christmas Meal, Organic Soup Kitchen is inviting the community to sign up to become a Founders Circle member, and to volunteer and rally together for the Christmas Community Meal.

The meal will take place noon-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Santa Claus, gifts, and an Italian vegetarian meal are just props to bring people together and let them know they are not alone.

Organic Soup Kitchen volunteer spots for the Christmas Meal fill up quickly, so early sign-up is encouraged.

Donations of size large and x-large hoodies, as well as backpacks and socks for adults are being accepted. Contact Organic Soup Kitchen for drop-off

locations and times.

To become a Founders Circle member and to volunteer, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org/founders.

Organizations interested in sponsoring the event can email [email protected]

For more about the event, visit https://www.organicsoupkitchen.org/holidayproject or email Organic Soup Kitchen at [email protected]

— Organic Soup Kitchen.