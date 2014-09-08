Organic Soup Kitchen Serving Up ‘Soup Tasting’ Event

The Organic Soup Kitchen is having a pop-up “Soup Tasting” event, and we would like to invite you.

The tasting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Santa Barbara Public Market: The Kitchen at 38 W. Victoria St.

Come join the festivities and have lunch on us. You get to vote with your taste buds on five delicious soups. We are also giving out organic cotton shopping bags to the first 50 attendance.

To RSVP for the event, email [email protected].

— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.