Organic Soup Kitchen Taking Thanksgiving Reservations

Organic Soup Kitchen, which served more than 89,000 meals in 2016, is preparing for its ninth annual Thanksgiving Day dinner.

This year, the organization is taking reservations for family tables. Guests will be served by a volunteer wait staff (no buffet line) for guests to feel more at home.

Thanksgiving dinner is free to attend and open to the community. The meal will be served noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Those interested in volunteering can visit organicsoupkitchen.org/holidayvolunteer.

To reserve a family or friends table, email [email protected] .

Organic Soup Kitchen's weekly contribution to the Santa Barbara community includes serving hundreds of cancer patients and survivors, seniors, veterans and more.

— Organic Soup Kitchen.