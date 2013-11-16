This Thanksgiving, Organic Soup Kitchen Needs Help of Its Own to Serve Up Free Meals

Santa Barbara nonprofit looking to raise $10,000 to pay for 1,200 meals and the equipment and kitchen needed to make them

For the past five years, the Organic Soup Kitchen has mobilized hundreds of volunteers to serve more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Santa Barbara.

This year, the organization is asking for a little help of its own as it tries to raise the $10,000 needed to pay for about 1,200 meals, equipment and kitchen space rental.

Noozhawk recently checked in with the organization's founder, Anthony Carroccio, about those needs.

It's been a busy month for the Organic Soup Kitchen, which had just wrapped up serving a Veterans Day luncheon for about 400 veterans.

The kitchen serves about 1,500 meals a month through a host of nonprofit organizations, like Doctors without Walls, Transition House and Common Ground of Santa Barbara County.

Its crew is also at the Veterans Memorial Building three days a week to serve food to vets.

But one of its biggest events of the year, Thanksgiving, is coming up fast and the group is trying to raise money to cover that cost.

Carroccio said the group usually has plenty of volunteers, and hundreds come out each year to help prepare, deliver and serve meals during Thanksgiving week.

What many people don't think about, however, is the cost of the meals.

With the cost of each meal between $1.50 and $2, as well as rentals for equipment and the like, Carroccio said the group needs about $10,000 to make the holiday meals a reality.

"Although everybody always pitches in ... we are community-driven," he said. "But it's always a struggle."

Right now, the Organic Soup Kitchen is still taking orders from senior homes that will have meals delivered to residents, and 300 to 500 meals will go out that way.

Another 800 or so people are expected to come through the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., for meals on Thanksgiving Day.

When those festivities are through, the group will begin organizing for the Christmas holiday meals season.

Over the long term, the Organic Soup Kitchen is looking for a location to build a kitchen of its own.

Cash is more efficiently used than food donations because the organization is able to get discounts and purchase in bulk, Carroccio said.

Even if people feel they aren't the typical beneficiaries of a Thanksgiving meal from the soup kitchen, he said that if they need a meal, they should ask for one.

"Everyone is welcome," he said, adding that, each year, there's a variety of people who share in the meals, including families out of work, people living in their vehicles and those living on the streets.

Click here to make an online donation to the Organic Soup Kitchen.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.