Organic Soup Kitchen to Deliver Handcrafted Meals During Holidays

Every year since its 2009 founding, Organic Soup Kitchen has brought the local community together to prepare and serve meals on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day at the Veterans Memorial Building.

This year, instead, Organic Soup Kitchen will conduct The Holiday Project: Delivering Handcrafted Meals program.

The key to the new program is that all meals will be freshly handcrafted and personally delivered by a core group of Organic Soup Kitchen supporters.

Organic Soup Kitchen’s Founders Circle members will engage in meal-prep parties during Thanksgiving week and the week before Christmas.

After meals are prepared, Founders Circle members will deliver meals to cancer patient clients on Nov. 21 and Dec. 24.

Note, the Veterans Memorial Building will be closed on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 22 and Christmas Day.

As has always been the case, this personalized food outreach program with Organic Soup Kitchen will be extended to individuals with cancer, degenerative diseases, the at-risk displaced population, and seniors.

— Andrea Slaby for Organic Soup Kitchen.