Organic Soup Kitchen to Lease Space in Veterans Memorial Building
By DiAnna Joiner for Organic Soup Kitchen | October 24, 2014 | 3:15 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has granted the Organic Soup Kitchen a five-year lease at the Veterans Memorial Building kitchen.
Executive Director Anthony Carroccio stated that the Organic Soup Kitchen will be increasing its meals and services to veterans within the next few months after some minor alterations and new equipment gets installed.
— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.
