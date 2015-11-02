Organic Soup Kitchen to Prepare Free Luncheon in Honor of Veterans Day

Advice

Join local veterans as they celebrate their commitment to this country, as Organic Soup Kitchen prepares an amazing meal to serve at their Veterans Day (Free) Luncheon from 12:30–2:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 2015, at 112 W. Cabrillo Boulevard.

The luncheon is held in honor of and to recognize Veterans who served our country. It is a thank you for all the freedoms we cherish so dearly.

Everyone is welcome — veterans, seniors, families and friends — to come join us in celebrating America's finest!

This year's meal is sponsored by Santa Barbara Riders for Veterans Foundation, The Veterans Memorial Building of Santa Barbara, Bragg Live Foods, Be Green Packaging, Union Bank, Starbucks, Decker’s Outdoor Corporation and many more local businesses.

— DiAnna Joiner represents Organic Soup Kitchen.