Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Organic Soup Kitchen Preparing to Serve Christmas Dinner for Hundreds in Need

By Organic Soup Kitchen | December 13, 2013 | 9:21 a.m.

The South Coast-based Organic Soup Kitchen, which feeds 14,000 people per year and plans to provide food for 20,000 in the new year, is preparing for its fifth annual Christmas Day noon dinner and Christmas Eve gift-wrapping gathering.

After feeding hundreds of men, women and children at its Thanksgiving dinner last month, the volunteer organization is seeking donations to continue to make the holidays bright.

Donations of gifts from new toys to new clothes for children ages 1 to 15 can be dropped off at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 Cabrillo Blvd., where the holiday meals are served. For any gifts dropped off before then, donors are asked to email [email protected] to pick them up or drop them off at the UPS Store, 315 Meigs Road, Suite A 369. “Organic Soup Kitchen Box 369” should be written on the gift.

The Organic Soup Kitchen, or OSK, is a nonprofit organization with a social objective to provide organic, nutritious, wholesome food to marginalized sectors of Santa Barbara’s community.

“It is our belief that no persons, regardless of financial status, shall compromise the quality of food they feed themselves or their families,” Anthony Carroccio said.

Carroccio said OSK envisions a sustainable, social business model that improves the quality of life for disadvantaged communities through the provision of organic, wholesome and nutritious food.

“We leverage relationships with other charities to reach as many hungry people as possible,” Carroccio said. “This allows us to serve nutritious food and encourage those in need to use the services offered by other local nonprofits (medical, family shelters recovery housing, etc.).”

OSK functions as a social business driven to bring about positive change within the community while pursuing financial, economic and environmental sustainability, Carroccio said.

“We promote resource efficiency by approaching community providers such as local, organic farmers and retailers of natural, healthy and organic food,” he said. “OSK uses fresh, organic produce to prepare nutritious meals that are low-glycemic and anti- inflammatory. For those in disadvantaged communities, this type of food is vital in providing essential vitamins and minerals that boost the immune system and promote healing.”

Carroccio said OSK is unique in that we are a social and environmentally conscious nonprofit organization with a social business objective.

Click here for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 