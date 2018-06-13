Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:19 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Organic Soup Kitchen to Serve Two Luncheons for Veterans Day

By DiAnna Joiner for Organic Soup Kitchen | November 6, 2014 | 10:04 a.m.

The Organic Soup Kitchen team is gearing up to serve the Santa Barbara community this holiday season.

As of Nov. 1, the county supervisors have granted Organic Soup Kitchen a five-year lease, which will enable an increase in its services in 2015. In addition to its weekly services (annual 30,000 meals) to the community, it is inviting you to the Veterans Memorial Building to celebrate:

» Veterans Day weekend — A luncheon will be served to veterans, families and friends at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9 and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Other festivities include:

» Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27 — The Organic Soup Kitchen will open its doors once again to the community from noon to 4 p.m., providing a traditional meal and music.

» Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 — A gift-wrapping and tree-decorating party starting at noon is open to everyone. Snacks and beverages will be served.

» Christmas Day, Dec. 25 — At 1:30 p.m., the Organic Soup Kitchen will hold its sixth annual traditional Christmas meal with Santa passing out gifts to everyone and beautiful music to celebrate the holiday.

Please consider making a donation by clicking here. Your support is greatly appreciated!

— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 