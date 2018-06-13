Organic Soup Kitchen to Serve Two Luncheons for Veterans Day

The Organic Soup Kitchen team is gearing up to serve the Santa Barbara community this holiday season.

As of Nov. 1, the county supervisors have granted Organic Soup Kitchen a five-year lease, which will enable an increase in its services in 2015. In addition to its weekly services (annual 30,000 meals) to the community, it is inviting you to the Veterans Memorial Building to celebrate:

» Veterans Day weekend — A luncheon will be served to veterans, families and friends at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9 and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Other festivities include:

» Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27 — The Organic Soup Kitchen will open its doors once again to the community from noon to 4 p.m., providing a traditional meal and music.

» Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 — A gift-wrapping and tree-decorating party starting at noon is open to everyone. Snacks and beverages will be served.

» Christmas Day, Dec. 25 — At 1:30 p.m., the Organic Soup Kitchen will hold its sixth annual traditional Christmas meal with Santa passing out gifts to everyone and beautiful music to celebrate the holiday.

Please consider making a donation by clicking here. Your support is greatly appreciated!

— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.