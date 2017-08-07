Organic Soup Kitchen Website Expands Menu of Information

Organic Soup Kitchen in Santa Barbara, which has been refining its programs and impact on the community since 2009, is serving up a new website.

The organization, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, caters to a range of diverse community members, including cancer patients, low-income seniors, at-risk women, veterans, and homebound individuals requesting delivery of nutritional organic meals.

The revamped website is replete with information on local resources, soup recipes, volunteer opportunities, and a comprehensive list of organic plant-based ingredients the Organic Soup Kitchen upholds in its nutrient-dense soup standards.

The new website is now live with the same address it had previously: www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

“We are excited to share our new website with the Santa Barbara community, who has given so much to support Organic Soup Kitchen over the past eight years,” said Anthony Carroccio, executive director.

“We believe that our new, easy-to-navigate, and informative site will allow visitors to further engage with our mission and vision,” he said.

Visitors are encouraged to learn about ongoing programs, events and fundraisers, and sign up for newsletter updates, which can be found in the bottom footer of each page. Visitors also can use the site as a nutritional resource in times of need.

The site will be consistently updated to reflect new fundraisers, events and program updates.

— Andrea Slaby for Organic Soup Kitchen.