Organic Soup Kitchen’s 5K a Fun Run Fundraiser

5k to Benefit Cancer Clients in Santa Barbara

Organic Soup Kitchen will host its 1st Annual 5k Walk Strong, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara. The event will feature a Finish Line Festival, where participants can enjoy organic foods, juices, and a beer garden.

All proceeds will help support Organic Soup Kitchen's soup delivery to cancer patients program.

The 5k Walk Strong is Organic Soup Kitchen's first local benefit walk to raise money for cancer patients and to raise cancer awareness. The event will be a “fun” walk and run, as participants are not required to have bibs.

Community members are encouraged to create a team with co-workers, friends or family and walk strong for the cause. Themed runs and costumes are optional. There will be an official t-shirt for all registrants. Tier 2 tickets are on sale now.

To register, visit Race Roster: https://raceroster.com/events/2018/18358/organic-soup-kitchen-5k-walk-strong.

Organic Soup Kitchen makes organic, non-GMO, plant-based, nutrient-dense soups for populations with compromised immune systems. The program is a weekly soup delivery service for cancer patients and for those with degenerative diseases.

— Andrea Slaby for Organic Soup Kitchen.