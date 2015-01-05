Organic Soup Kitchen’s PTSD Yoga Therapy Classes Moving to Veterans Memorial Building

This will be a free class sponsored by the generosity of the Orfalea Foundation, Manduka Yoga, the Yoga Gives Back Foundation, Eileen Fisher, the Veterans Memorial Building and the Organic Soup Kitchen. All classes are offered to veterans and their families.

These gentle classes will be led by Andrea Carroccio, who has extensive background and training working with trauma-induced individuals, veterans, seniors and women. No previous yoga experience is necessary to attend.

The Organic Soup Kitchen will move all of its PTSD Yoga Therapy classes back to the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 Cabrillo Blvd. every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.

