Organic Soup Kitchen’s PTSD Yoga Therapy Classes Moving to Veterans Memorial Building

The Organic Soup Kitchen will move all of its PTSD Yoga Therapy classes back to the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 Cabrillo Blvd. every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.
These gentle classes will be led by Andrea Carroccio, who has extensive background and training working with trauma-induced individuals, veterans, seniors and women. No previous yoga experience is necessary to attend.
This will be a free class sponsored by the generosity of the Orfalea Foundation, Manduka Yoga, the Yoga Gives Back Foundation, Eileen Fisher, the Veterans Memorial Building and the Organic Soup Kitchen. All classes are offered to veterans and their families.
For questions, contact Andrea Slaby at 805.284.3552 or [email protected]. Click here for more information.
— Andrea Slaby is the administrative director for the Organic Soup Kitchen.