Organist Katya Gotsdiner-McMahan to Play Sunday Concert at Trinity Church

If you’re one of those Santa Barbara music lovers who think one of the most pleasant ways to spend an autumn afternoon is listening to an organist play on a grand instrument, you are in luck. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the dazzling San Luis Obispo organist Katya Gotsdiner-McMahan will play just such a recital on the majestic organ at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

The program for this — free — concert will include the Grand Dialogue by Louis Marchand (1669-1732); the Suite from the score for Laurence Olivier’s film of Shakespeare’s Henry V by Sir William Walton (1902-1983); Tiento de Medio Registro de dos Tiples by Francisco Correa de Arauxo (1583/84-1654); the Sonata in e-minor by Joachim Quantz (1697-1773); the Variations on the Russian National Anthem, Opus 12 by W. Eugene Thayer (1838-1889); and the Crown Imperial March by Walton.

To gild the lily just a little bit, Gotsdiner-McMahan will be joined on the Quantz by the incomparable flute maestra, Suzanne Duffy, who writes of the composer that he “worked for the King of Prussia, Frederick the Great. Frederick was also a very able flutist, surely performing numerous works which Quantz or CPE Bach (also in his employ at the time) may have written, and composed solos and studies himself.”

Walton, although a much greater composer, has been somewhat overshadowed by career of Benjamin Britten and his relentless support group. I’m pleased to note that we are hearing more and more of Walton’s work in our concert halls.

Thayer was an American, a student of John Knowles Paine at Harvard, who sent him to Germany to study with his mentor, Carl August Haupt, and when he returned, he divided his time between Boston and New York. American musical history is full of overlooked masters like Thayer, and bravo to Gotsdiner-McMahan for putting him on her program.

