Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Organization announces July 4th Parade Theme

"America: Land of Promise" gets top vote in survey.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 6, 2009 | 10:11 a.m.

The all-volunteer Spirit of `76 Association has announced the theme for its 2009 Fourth of July Parade. After an extensive four-month survey of volunteers, supporters,
friends and past participants, Spirit of `76 decided that the theme
for the 47th annual event will be “America: Land of
Promise.’’ The decision was based on responses from a questionnaire.

“We have a number of exciting community projects in the works for this
year, but the parade always tops the list for enthusiasm from the
community,” said Paul Lamberton, president of Spirit of `76. “We were
happy to see so many people get involved in helping us decide on this
year’s theme.”

The announcement of the theme gives participants in the parade some
structure to help them prepare their presentation. “America was built
on promises of freedom, dignity and equal protection under the law,”
Lamberton said. “Those promises are as relevant today as they
were when they were first articulated 233 years ago.”

The parade will take place starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. It begins
at Micheltorena Street and proceeds down State
Street to Old Town Santa Barbara, concluding at Cota Street.

Those interested in participating may contact Lamberton at [email protected]
For more information, visit www.spiritof76sb.org.

Spirit of `76 is a non-profit 501c3 organization, and is nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 