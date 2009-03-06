Organization announces July 4th Parade Theme

The all-volunteer Spirit of `76 Association has announced the theme for its 2009 Fourth of July Parade. After an extensive four-month survey of volunteers, supporters,

friends and past participants, Spirit of `76 decided that the theme

for the 47th annual event will be “America: Land of

Promise.’’ The decision was based on responses from a questionnaire.

“We have a number of exciting community projects in the works for this

year, but the parade always tops the list for enthusiasm from the

community,” said Paul Lamberton, president of Spirit of `76. “We were

happy to see so many people get involved in helping us decide on this

year’s theme.”

The announcement of the theme gives participants in the parade some

structure to help them prepare their presentation. “America was built

on promises of freedom, dignity and equal protection under the law,”

Lamberton said. “Those promises are as relevant today as they

were when they were first articulated 233 years ago.”

The parade will take place starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. It begins

at Micheltorena Street and proceeds down State

Street to Old Town Santa Barbara, concluding at Cota Street.

Those interested in participating may contact Lamberton at [email protected]

For more information, visit www.spiritof76sb.org.

Spirit of `76 is a non-profit 501c3 organization, and is nonpartisan and nonpolitical.