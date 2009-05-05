Organizational Office Skills Subject of May 12 Workshop

How to simplify your office or workspace, and still have time to get duties done

Shawn Tuttle, a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a former area resident, will show professionals how to save time, streamline workflow and reduce clutter during a workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 12.

Tuttle lived in Santa Barbara for most of the 1990s, providing administrative and bookkeeping services for nonprofits and small business. In 2004, she moved to Nevada City, Calif., and founded her productivity coaching and consulting business, Project Simplify. “I believe that whatever your profession, your success requires a solid foundation that runs smoothly and professionally,’’ Tuttle said. You feel it, your clients see it.”

“When you think about how much time is leaked from redundant actions like repeatedly scrolling through hundreds of emails, and you account for the business building activities that aren’t happening because of disorganization, you begin to realize how harmful wasted energy really is,” she said.

Workshop participants will take back to the office immediate benefits: Zapping the Inbox, Organizing by Zones and Frontloading. They’ll also by privy to the Simplify Dance Groove, which can be caught only at the workshop.

For the workshop’s location and registration, contact its sponsor, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS, at 805.963.3787.

For other questions and more information, contact Shawn Tuttle, www.ProjectSimplify.com, or 530.205.5775.

