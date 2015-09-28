Organizers Gear Up For Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down

Advice

Event scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Santa Maria Fairpark is expected to help hundreds of former military members

A small army gathered last week in Santa Maria to put the finishing touches on planning for the fourth Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down next month.

The event, which is designed as a safe place to get services and goods into the hands of homeless and other veterans, is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

“There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to do a one-day event,” said Fifth District Steve Lavagnino, founder of the local event.

“And there are so many volunteers that continue to step up and amaze me every single time.”

For instance, retired Army Green Beret Jim Bray helps arrange donations of buses, crucial for transporting veterans in need from the Santa Barbara area, plus the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys.

Or Gold Star Mother Monica Diaz, who spearheads the towel and clothing drive. Her son Marine Cpl. Joseph Heredia, was fatally injured in Iraq in 2004.

The large organizing committee's meeting and a walk-through of the fairpark are among the final steps before the event, which involves hundreds of volunteers offering all sorts of help to veterans, according to Lavagnino.

His aide, Sandy Agalos, assists in pulling together the event.

“One of the things we learned on how to make this as successful is it has to be as organized as possible,” Lavagnino said.

Some 80 service providers will participate in this year’s Stand Down, with hundreds of pre-trained volunteers helping in assorted ways.

Lavagnino said they try to perfect the event each year, and build on successes seen previously.

One service offered last year that attracted 108 veterans was the screening for post-traumatic stress disorder, Lavagnino said.

In all, the 2014 event helped 117 homeless veterans among the nearly 500 former military members who went through the gates. Thirty were women veterans and nine of those were homeless, according the organizers.

They also helped 90 veteran family members.

Thirty-two veterans rode the bus from the Santa Barbara area, with three coming from Solvang and 12 from Lompoc, including one pet.

The Stand Down is geared toward helping all veterans, with a focus on those who are homeless, by supplying them boots, backpacks and other necessities. But through the years, the event has morphed to do more than provide items.

“The main thing now is really reconnect them into the community where now we’re providing job opportunities, housing opportunities and really try to reconnect them into the county Social Services Department so Stand Down is not just a one-day thing for them," Lavagnino said. "It’s really getting them reconnected back into the community.”

Free bus tokens will be given out so veterans can make it to follow-up appointments scheduled for the weeks after the Stand Down.

Despite the focus on homeless veterans and those in need, all former military members are welcome to attend to chat with representatives of assorted providers such as Veterans Affairs.

“While we’re going after the homeless veterans and those in real need, we also provide services to every veteran,” Lavagnino said, urging all veterans to attend. “We just invite all veterans to come down because of the camaraderie that is there. It’s a real good time. We have veterans that span all conflicts.”

More than 100 airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base will serve as guardian angels for the homeless veterans to help escort them for the day.

Other volunteers have gone through training before being allowed to participate. Due to the required training, the event does not allow people who show up on the day of the event of volunteer.

The walk-through of the fairgrounds helps first-time helpers learn the layout, and Lavagnino has mapped out locations of medical vans, tens and other activities.

“We just feel like the more efficient we are the more people we can help and the better services we can provide,” he said.

Nearly everything involving Stand Down is donated. For instance, the Santa Barbara County Cattleman’s Association provided food for the barbecue lunch, with the Santa Maria Elks preparing the meal.

Since they ended up serving 200 extra people last year, a local union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, agreed to help donate food for the additional lunches.

In addition to providing breakfast and a barbecue lunch for veterans, this year they will leave with a bag of fresh produce, courtesy the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and kept cold in a refrigerated truck donated for the day by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Donation sites accepting new clothing of T-shirts, socks and underwear, towels and other items are located throughout the county. Those sites are listed on the Stand Down website or can be found by calling 805.346.8402.

The Santa Barbara County Women’s Commission will provide mending and alterations on site.

The pet-care services, kid’s entertainment area and more needs are fulfilled by donors as soon as an idea is identified, Lavagnino said.

“No matter what, whenever we think of something that needs to be taken care of and somebody will have an idea, the next thing you know there’s somebody stepping up to volunteer to run that committee, find all the donations that would be associated with providing the service," Lavagnino added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.