Organizers Discuss Ideas for an Eastside Business Improvement District in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara City Council hears an update on preliminary plans spearheaded by the Milpas Community Association

Many Eastside residents and mom-and-pop shops got their first look Tuesday at preliminary plans for a proposed Eastside Business Improvement District, and reactions ranged from excitement to fear of discrimination.

The Milpas Community Association, which expressed interest in forming a district last year, presented an informational update on the process to the Santa Barbara City Council.

While plans were still in the concept phase, residents expressed enough misgivings that organizers reiterated that fact throughout the public hearing.

An Eastside Business Improvement District would assess businesses along the Milpas Street corridor and Eastside commercial/industrial area, collecting a fee to fund marketing and promotional services, events, security, graffiti removal and more — similar to what the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization has been doing for merchants since 1967.

The City of Santa Barbara would collect the EBID fees, and the nonprofit improvement district would decide how to spend funds on services the city doesn’t already cover.

Although business owner signatures hadn’t yet been gathered to create the improvement district — historically a first step in the process — MCA executive director Sharon Byrne said initial canvassing found interest.

Consulting group Civitas helped MCA devise a plan.

An improvement district would assess businesses for a flat rate depending on business type, but generally and tentatively falling between $215 and $745.

The district would encompass the Milpas commercial corridor from Cabrillo Boulevard to the Santa Barbara Bowl — because of parking issues that could be remedied by a shuttle to beach lots, Byrne said — and Eastside businesses to the western boundary of Salsipuedes Street.

An annual collection and budget was estimated at $150,000 to $220,000, with assessment expiring in five years if it began on April 1, 2015, and ended March 31, 2020.

At the end of that time, if at least 50 percent of business owners protested the district, it would dissolve, Byrne said.

Because Milpas has seen an increase in tourist visits and crime has decreased, Byrne said the improvement district could provide stable funding the MCA doesn’t currently have as a 4-year-old, volunteer-run nonprofit.

“In a way, we’re a bit out of order by coming before you before we go to the outreach,” she said, noting the MCA would soon petition all affected businesses to get at least 50 percent on board with a petition. “This is exactly the dialogue we want to have, so thank you for that.”

Byrne went through a list of events the MCA funds with a $40,000 annual budget, mostly from core donors and grants.

“We just can’t do everything everyone wants everywhere,” she said. “If you want us to keep doing these things, and you want to do more things, then we have to have a mechanism to do that, and that’s what a business improvement district does.”

An elected board made up of Eastside business owners would govern the district, and three properties in the area — the larger hotels — would have two votes instead of one in a weighted system.

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo asked whether residential and commercial rental properties like apartment buildings would be assessed.

Byrne said apartment buildings and personal homes were never part of plans, although some were mistakenly on the EBID map.

Speakers were split on the issue, showing staunch support or misgivings based on the small number of Latino businesses who even knew the EBID was being considered.

Fess Parker Doubletree Resort general manager Matthew La Vine was highly in favor, along with Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce President Ken Oplinger and Visit Santa Barbara CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes.

One business owner applauded the MCA but disagreed with forming an EBID, and another woman who owns Eastside rental properties said she wanted more information and to make sure Latino businesses were heard.

Several MCA members, including Santos Guzman, owner of Taqueria El Bajio, said the improvement district would go a long way to provide funds for holiday festivities.

“Groups led by volunteers lead to burnout and cease to exist,” MCA member John Dixon, longtime owner of Tri County Produce on Milpas, said of the nonprofit association.

An Eastside resident was concerned about bringing tourists into her backyard, and former MCA board member Maria Hernandez said she resigned from her position because of the lack of Latino representation — an issue she feared was happening again.

“It needs to go to the greater community to decide it,” she said.

Council members gave support, but Murillo suggested the MCA conduct outreach with a bilingual component and show council an updated plan with staff salary and board election information before it starts petitioning businesses.

“I am uncomfortable with the weighted vote,” she said. “It’s tough to be a small business.”

Other council members shared similar reservations, but said they were excited about the possibility of creating another private-public partnership.

“I think we’ve also heard today you have a lot of work to do with your outreach,” Mayor Helene Schneider said. “I think having this hearing here was helpful. I think we want this to be successful.”

Once enough signatures are gathered, the city’s process to review and evaluate the proposal could officially begin.

Byrne didn’t expect that to happen until April.

