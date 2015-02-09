Original Artworks Up for Grabs at ‘VADA Draw’ Fundraiser

Original artwork by more than 100 local artists, celebrities and art students are literally “up for grabs” at the second annual “VADA Draw” fundraiser for Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA).

At the event, each ticket buyer chooses a work of art to take home, without knowing who created it. Is it by a well-known professional, a gifted VADA student or a prominent community supporter? That just adds to the fun.

Donating artists have created works relating to this year’s theme of “Rain Dance.”

The VADA Draw will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry, 120 Santa Barbara St.

Tickets are $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food, drinks, music and dancing. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 805.966.9101 x5055 or click here.

“The VADA Draw” is organized by the Friends of VADA, a nonprofit organization that supports the unique “school-within-a-school” at Santa Barbara High School. VADA integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction, in a supportive and creative environment. It was founded in 1999 and serves approximately 175 students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

Since 1999, more than 800 students have graduated from VADA. Some go on to pursue an art career, but many graduates pursue degrees and jobs in non-art related areas.

“VADA is the place where creative kids can thrive, make friends, hone art ability, and develop professional skills. They learn outside the classroom on field trips, and have internships and mentorships in the creative industry,” said Daniel Barnett, the director of VADA and an art instructor. “Not only is learning actually relevant and fun, but kids leave with experiences that give them a distinct advantage for their future.”

Confirmed Artists (partial list)

Karin Aggeler, Beth Amine, Diane Arnold, Hilary Baker, Susan Belloni, Matti Berglund, Kit Boise-Cossart, Stacy Bouffard, Katlyn Briggs, Theresa Carter, Melissa Compton, Neil Crosbie, Lloyd Dallett, Colleen Darling, Tom DeWalt, David J. Diamant, Rick Doehring, Catherine Duboc, Pamela Enticknap, Karen Folsom, Ellie Freudenstein, Betsy Gallery, Rosemarie Gebhart, Suzanne Gibbs, Diane Giles, Kevin Gleason, Jane Gottlieb, Skye Gwilliam, Jeremy Harper, Tom Henderson, Ray Hunter, Sarah Iuele, Shannon Jaffe, Stephanie Jamgocian, Colleen Kelly, Maren Lambe, Rod Lathim, Karen Lehrer, Dan Levin, Jill Littlewood, Holly Mackay, Laurie MacMillan, Itoko Maeno, Diane Maler, Thomas Mann, Sharon Marro, Derek Mast, Syd McCutcheon, Charice Morel, Brad Nack, Jami Joelle Nielsen, Judy Nienow, Warner Nienow, Billy O’Malley, Kendall Pata, Wallace Piatt, Carole Plantier, Kathleen Remy, Josie Rodriguez, Karin Shelton, Sheryl Shroeder, Elena Siff, Mary Stanly, B.J. Stapen, Dug Uyesaka, Anna Vaughan, Tina Villodad, Ralph Waterhouse, Dorene White, Peter Worsley and more to be announced.

— Julia Orlosky is a VADA parent.