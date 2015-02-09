Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:18 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Original Artworks Up for Grabs at ‘VADA Draw’ Fundraiser

Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction.
Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction.  (VADA photo)
By Julia Orlosky for VADA | February 9, 2015 | 5:34 p.m.

Original artwork by more than 100 local artists, celebrities and art students are literally “up for grabs” at the second annual “VADA Draw” fundraiser for Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA).

At the event, each ticket buyer chooses a work of art to take home, without knowing who created it. Is it by a well-known professional, a gifted VADA student or a prominent community supporter? That just adds to the fun.

Donating artists have created works relating to this year’s theme of “Rain Dance.”

The VADA Draw will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry, 120 Santa Barbara St.

Tickets are $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food, drinks, music and dancing. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 805.966.9101 x5055 or click here.

“The VADA Draw” is organized by the Friends of VADA, a nonprofit organization that supports the unique “school-within-a-school” at Santa Barbara High School. VADA integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction, in a supportive and creative environment. It was founded in 1999 and serves approximately 175 students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

Since 1999, more than 800 students have graduated from VADA. Some go on to pursue an art career, but many graduates pursue degrees and jobs in non-art related areas.

“VADA is the place where creative kids can thrive, make friends, hone art ability, and develop professional skills. They learn outside the classroom on field trips, and have internships and mentorships in the creative industry,” said Daniel Barnett, the director of VADA and an art instructor. “Not only is learning actually relevant and fun, but kids leave with experiences that give them a distinct advantage for their future.”

Confirmed Artists (partial list)

Karin Aggeler, Beth Amine, Diane Arnold, Hilary Baker, Susan Belloni, Matti Berglund, Kit Boise-Cossart, Stacy Bouffard, Katlyn Briggs, Theresa Carter, Melissa Compton, Neil Crosbie, Lloyd Dallett, Colleen Darling, Tom DeWalt, David J. Diamant, Rick Doehring, Catherine Duboc, Pamela Enticknap, Karen Folsom, Ellie Freudenstein, Betsy Gallery, Rosemarie Gebhart, Suzanne Gibbs, Diane Giles, Kevin Gleason, Jane Gottlieb, Skye Gwilliam, Jeremy Harper, Tom Henderson, Ray Hunter, Sarah Iuele, Shannon Jaffe, Stephanie Jamgocian, Colleen Kelly, Maren Lambe, Rod Lathim, Karen Lehrer, Dan Levin, Jill Littlewood, Holly Mackay, Laurie MacMillan, Itoko Maeno, Diane Maler, Thomas Mann, Sharon Marro, Derek Mast, Syd McCutcheon, Charice Morel, Brad Nack, Jami Joelle Nielsen, Judy Nienow, Warner Nienow, Billy O’Malley, Kendall Pata, Wallace Piatt, Carole Plantier, Kathleen Remy, Josie Rodriguez, Karin Shelton, Sheryl Shroeder, Elena Siff, Mary Stanly, B.J. Stapen, Dug Uyesaka, Anna Vaughan, Tina Villodad, Ralph Waterhouse, Dorene White, Peter Worsley and more to be announced.

— Julia Orlosky is a VADA parent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 