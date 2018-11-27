Original Painting by PathPoint Artists Lands at Santa Barbara Airport

Santa Barbara Airport was recently gifted an original oil painting created by artists who participate in PathPoint’s community integration services. The mural was given in appreciation for providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The large-scale painting, titled Santa Barbara Airport, depicts the main terminal, air traffic control tower, runway and planes, placed against the backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Created over a four-month period, Allan Kotler and Carlos Tunberg, were the lead painters, with fine detail work completed by Carey Rosselle, Ramiro Ceja, Elena Zumbach and Cherie Gallagher.

PathPoint staff members Alejandra Mendoza, Gil Addison and Beth Wickholm helped sketch the outline and assisted individuals with the use of adaptive painting techniques.

“The Santa Barbara Airport holds an important place in our community, but many people might not know they also support inclusive hiring practices,” said Seth Miller, PathPoint vice president of South Santa Barbara County.

“The airport relies on individuals served by PathPoint’s employment services to provide litter removal from the Airport grounds,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Airport painting is now on permanent display at the airline terminal just to the left of the main entrance enroute to the baggage claim area.

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Barbara, supports people in living the life they choose. It partners with people with disabilities, people with mental health diagnoses, and young adults to pursue their hopes and dreams through strengthening workplace abilities, building life skills, and developing meaningful relationships.

Founded in 1964, PathPoint offers services in five Central Coast and Southern California counties: Kern, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Santa Barbara Airport, which served nearly 711,000 passengers in 2017, is California’s 13th largest airport. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Contour Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines serve the airport with 26 daily departures to 10 nonstop destinations.

Santa Barbara Airport is a self-sustaining enterprise operated by the city of Santa Barbara.

— Lynn Houston for Santa Barbara Airport.