Orin Lester Potter, 1929-2018

Posted on February 5, 2018 | 3:32 p.m.

Source: Anna Cronshaw

Orin Lester Potter, 88, passed away in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, after a short hospitalization related to a recent fracture of his lower back. He will be dearly remembered. He was born on Dec. 8, 1929.

Orin leaves behind his brother Gordon Joseph Potter of Columbus, Kansas, as well as his children: Jim Potter (Karen), Vivian Potter, Anna Cronshaw (Ian), Lisa Potter and Doug Potter (Charlene).

Orin will be remembered fondly by his many grandchildren: Carleen Potter Ong, Ryan Schenk, Casandra Potter, Brendan Cronshaw (Maureen), Tristan Cronshaw, Shane Scoggins (Kari), Trevor Scoggins (Marisa), Jacob Potter and Marcus Potter.

In addition, Orin was blessed with several great-grandchildren: Brodie and Cole Walker, Nora Ong and Breanne Hernandez.

Orin was born and raised on an Angus cattle farm in Compton, Calif. He attended local schools including El Monte High School and the University of California at Los Angeles.

While at school, he participated in team sports, including football, track (specializing in high hurdles) and wrestling. After World War II, he joined the United States Navy Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1953.

Orin enjoyed his professional career as an electrical engineer, working for such corporations as Southern California Edison, Bechtel and EBASCO.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed supporting primary public education and youth sports, playing golf, and watching the UCLA Bruins play football; especially games between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans.

Orin was a loving husband, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His love of family, football and golf, following politics, watching classic films and listening to music filled his retirement days.

Orin was preceded in death by his father Carl Hubert Potter, his mother Inez Mildred Potter (nee Gordon), his sister-in-law Frances Ellen Potter (nee Wilcox), his wife Helen Herzog Potter, as well as his ex-wife Maria Moreno Schiefen, and their infant son Thomas Potter.

A celebration of Orin’s life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11. For details please email HYPERLINK "mailto:[email protected]" [email protected]).

— Anna Cronshaw