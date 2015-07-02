Orin Parker of Santa Maria, 1942-2015

Posted on July 2, 2015 | 5:09 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Orin Davis Parker of Santa Maria, Calif., passed away on June 29, 2015, surrounded by his loved ones.

Orin was born on Sept. 22, 1942, in Custer County, Neb., to Mark and Ruth Parker and was raised in Broken Bow, Neb. Orin was the oldest of three children.

He graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1961. Orin made a spontaneous decision to move to California in 1962, where he set roots. He met his wife, Teri, at a gathering to watch the first Super Bowl and they were married within a year. Together they had three children.

Orin was a loving and devoted husband and father and became the best Bampa that his seven grandchildren could ask for.

Since his early 20s, Orin worked in the electronics industry in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. He worked his way from the line into management quickly. In 1976, he co-founded Yang Electromagnetic Systems (Y.E.S.). Orin took immense pride in his work. No matter the position that he held, Orin was well-respected and loved by his colleagues. It is a common occurrence to hear comments about the positive impact that he had on the lives of those he worked with and went on to supervise. Orin retired in 2013.

Orin was often a man of few words but when he spoke what he said mattered (or was hilarious). Orin will be remembered by his friends and family for the crazy antics that he pulled as a youth and adult. One of Orin’s greatest passions in life was watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers play football. The college football season was his favorite time of year, and this became an important family tradition on Saturdays. Orin also had a love of hunting and going on shooting trips. In his retirement he enjoyed building a model train set in his yard to share with his grandchildren.

Orin is survived by his wife, Teri Parker; sons Scott Parker and Brent (Theda) Parker and daughter Brandi (Bryan) Glynn, all of Santa Maria; his grandchildren, Cody and Bailey Glynn, Mia and Corbin Parker and Gavin, Dillon and Nora Parker; his brother, Noel (Judy) Parker of Broken Bow, Neb.; his sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Reid of Santa Ynez, Calif.; his "adopted" sister, Rita (Kim) Frith of Santa Maria, Calif.; his brother-in-law, Toby (Ilona) Scott of Camarillo, Calif.; and much loved nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements for a celebration of life are pending at this time.

