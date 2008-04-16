Oriskovich New Board Chairman of Montecito YMCA

Dan Oriskovich has been named new chairman of the Montecito YMCA board of managers, executive director Joan Price announced. Oriskovich will be responsible for setting YMCA branch policies that are consistent with corporate policies, including monitoring planning and policy decisions at the facility, 591 Santa Rosa Lane

Oriskovich’s volunteer commitment to the Montecito YMCA runs deep. He chaired the YMCA Montecito 2006 campaign, which raised more than $150,000, and was also the nonprofit organization’s board treasurer. He serves as board president of the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. and a board member of the The Downtown Orgnization.

Vice president of Montecito Bank & Trust‘s Wealth Management Group, Oriskovich has been in commercial banking for more than eight years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management and attended the Graduate School of Education, studying human development and psychology.

New to the board this year are members Rob Adams and Dan O’Keefe. Adams is a principal of Arizona-based Adams & Adams Development LLC, a trustee for the Crawford Idema Family Foundation, and a member of the Foundation Roundtable. O’Keefe, who attended Montecito YMCA as a child, is president and owner of Integrated Medical Inc., a medical equipment sales and service organization.

Joining Oriskovich and Price on the executive committee are Andy Grant, membership and programs; Clas Lensander, finance; Tim Werner, capital development; and Chip Wullbrandt, immediate past chairman.

Other board managers are George Armstrong, Darren Caesar, Toby Harbour, Nancy Lathan, Roland Messori, Nancy Murdock, Brian Nielsen, Brad Sullivan and Yolanda VanWingerden.

Jennifer Goddard is owner of Jennifer Goddard Communications Inc.