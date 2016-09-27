Orlando ‘Londi’ Ciabattoni of Santa Barbara, 1925-2016

Posted on September 27, 2016 | 12:18 p.m.

Source: Sally Saenger

Orlando "Londi" Ciabattoni, devoted husband and loving father, passed away peacefully at his home on August 15, 2016.

Londi was born on March 23, 1925, in Reading, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael.

Londi is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen (Sokol) Ciabattoni; his daughters, Karen Ciabattoni and Sally (Ciabattoni) Saenger; his son-in-law, Skip Saenger; and his granddaughter, Mahealani Ciabattoni.

He also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Londi was a good athlete and excelled in track and football. He served in the Army Air Corps, married the love of his life, Helen, and they headed out to California in 1946.

Londi was employed by the Office of Architects and Engineers at UCSB for 30 years. As chief construction inspector, he had a reputation for holding the bar high.

Londi continued to work in the private sector after his retirement from UCSB in 1984, with inspection projects at SBCC and Cottage Hospital among them.

In 1987, Londi was the Goleta man of the year, in recognition of the many services he provided to the community and the state.

He organized the first boys baseball team in the Goleta Valley, and was instrumental in relocating the Goleta Depot to the current location.

In 1959, Londi joined the board of Alpha Resource Center and immediately took a leadership position.

In the early part of the 1960s, he fulfilled his commitment to establish a permanent school for children with developmental disabilities who were not eligible for public school.

For over four decades, at both the state and local level, Londi’s leadership empowered families, changed public policy and enhanced community acceptance of children and adults with disabilities.

For 62 years, Londi was a member of the Rancheros Visitadores. As an honorary member of the Mozos camp, he served as the camp captain for many years, and was known as "Mozo 1."

Londi was an honorary member of the Los Gringos, Borrachos, Amigos and Flojos camps, among others. He staffed and ran the field office during the annual May Trek.

Londi looked forward to and enjoyed the Rancheros Visitadores rides immensely.

Londi also looked forward to working with his staff at the fiesta parade each year. He took great comfort in knowing that his good friend, Roger Padilla, will be carrying on the parade work as well as creating the handcrafted leather badges for which Londi was known.

Londi had a great sense of humor and never passed up the chance to tell a joke.

He believed in the importance of family and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He founded and presided over the Honorary Italian Club for those who were not blessed with being born Italian.

He was a mentor to many and made everyone feel welcome in his presence.

His good friend, Jack Bowie, said of him, "Londi was known to be a perfectionist, very honest, and meticulous in all his affairs. He was well respected by all who knew him."

A generous man who was well loved by many, Londi Ciabattoni will be greatly missed.

Private services were held at Goleta Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Orlando "Londi" Ciabattoni for Sept. 30 at The Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. RSVP is requested as space is limited.

To RSVP, send an email to [email protected].

For those who would like to honor Londi but cannot come to the celebration, donations may be made in Londi's memory to the Alpha Resource Center in Santa Barbara, www.alphasb.org.