Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Ornament Sale Benefits Recreation Program

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | November 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

There is still time to make a personal connection with Santa Maria’s Community Christmas Tree, which will be lit on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY, Inc.,) and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invite the community to participate in the Holiday Spirit Project.

The Holiday Spirit Project is an ornament sale fundraiser that helps bring recreation and leisure programs and events to Santa Maria residents, while also beautifying Santa Maria’s Community Christmas Tree.

Those who make a donation of $20 to PLAY, Inc. will receive an ornament for their home. A personalized tag in their honor also will be attached to an ornament on the Community Christmas Tree at the corner of Cook and Broadway (Hwy. 135).

Ornament orders can be made at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Administrative Office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.santamariaatplay.org.

The grand illumination of the 24-foot Community Christmas Tree will be at 5:20 p.m., Dec. 2, near the City Hall courtyard, marking the start of the Rotary Christmas Parade of Lights. Tree-lighting festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. thank Honda of Santa Maria, star sponsor for the Community Christmas Tree.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 