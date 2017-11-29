Ornament Sale Benefits Recreation Program

There is still time to make a personal connection with Santa Maria’s Community Christmas Tree, which will be lit on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY, Inc.,) and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invite the community to participate in the Holiday Spirit Project.

The Holiday Spirit Project is an ornament sale fundraiser that helps bring recreation and leisure programs and events to Santa Maria residents, while also beautifying Santa Maria’s Community Christmas Tree.

Those who make a donation of $20 to PLAY, Inc. will receive an ornament for their home. A personalized tag in their honor also will be attached to an ornament on the Community Christmas Tree at the corner of Cook and Broadway (Hwy. 135).

Ornament orders can be made at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Administrative Office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.santamariaatplay.org.

The grand illumination of the 24-foot Community Christmas Tree will be at 5:20 p.m., Dec. 2, near the City Hall courtyard, marking the start of the Rotary Christmas Parade of Lights. Tree-lighting festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. thank Honda of Santa Maria, star sponsor for the Community Christmas Tree.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.