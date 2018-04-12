Orthopedic Experts Offer Advice on Joint Pain

When joint pain becomes unbearable, it can interfere with daily activities and prevent people from doing the things they love.

Experts at Cottage Center for Orthopedics will be available to discuss treatment options for joint pain at a free Meet the Doctors event 6-7:30 p.m. April 24 in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Burtness Auditorium.

Three orthopedic surgeons, Drs. Matthew Pifer, Graham Hurvitz and Eric Shepherd, will talk about what causes joint pain and how to get relief, and offer advanced treatment options for hip, knee and shoulder problems.

A Q&A session will follow the presentations. Refreshments will be served.



Advance registration is required. Call 1-855-366-7246, or visit cottagehealth.org/orthomtd to register online.

Attendees should enter the auditorium through the hospital's Bath Street entrance, corner of Bath and Pueblo streets. Free valet parking will be provided at the Bath Street entry.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.