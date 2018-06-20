Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:54 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Orthopedic Surgeon Robert Fry Joins Sansum Lompoc Multi-Specialty Clinic

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | October 17, 2013 | 12:44 p.m.

Robert Fry
Dr. Robert Fry (Sansum Clinic photo)

Sansum Clinic is pleased to announce Robert Fry, M.D., board-certified orthopedic surgeon, is now accepting patients at the Lompoc Multi-Specialty Clinic.

“I focus treatment on the goals of each individual patient. One patient's goal may be as simple as going for a walk without pain, an another's may be as ambitious as running a marathon,” Dr. Fry said about his approach to orthopedic care.

Dr. Fry’s office will be at Sansum Clinic's Lompoc Multi-Specialty Clinic at 1225 North H St.  He will provide a complete range of orthopedic services, including sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee replacement, shoulder replacement, fracture care, therapeutic injections and orthopedic patient education.

The phone number to schedule an appointment with Dr. Fry is 805.737.8700.

Dr. Fry received his undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta, where he studied physics and played varsity baseball. He then went on to receive his doctor of medicine from Emory’s School of Medicine. Dr. Fry received his orthopedic training at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. He returned to San Diego for his fellowship training in arthroscopy and sports medicine at the San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.

Dr. Fry is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Sansum Clinic offers a full range of services in Lompoc. In addition to a dedicated Family Practice and Internal Medicine Department, the Clinic offers Pediatrics, Cardiology, Nephrology, Oncology and Hematology, Podiatry, Orthopedics, Physical Therapy, Urgent Care services and health education classes at the multi-specialty clinic at 1225 North H St. Obstetrics/Gynecology is offered at 1017 E. Ocean Ave., Suite A and Urology is located at 1017 E. Ocean Ave., Suite B.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.

