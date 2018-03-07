Orthopedist Offers Latest on Joint Health

When joint pain becomes unbearable, it can interfere with daily activities and prevent people from doing the things they love.
Dr. William Gallivan, an expert affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics, will discuss treatment options for joint pain at a free event, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd.
Dr. Gallivan will talk about technological advances in orthopedic surgery, including minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery. Attendees can hear about all phases of joint health, from joint preservation to rapid recovery after a joint replacement.
A question and answer session will follow the presentations. Refreshments will be served.
Advance registration required. Call 1-855-366-7246, or visit http://www.cottagehealth.org/orthomtd/ to register online.
— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.