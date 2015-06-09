Oscar ‘Oso’ Castellanos of Santa Barbara, 1974-2015

Posted on June 9, 2015 | 3:30 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Oscar Castellanos, 40, a loyal and compassionate son, brother, uncle, dad and friend who always put others before himself, left us peacefully in his sleep in our home in San Fernando, Calif., on May 25, 2015.

Oscar, “Oso,” was born and raised in Santa Barbara on Oct. 13, 1974, attending local schools such as Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and La Cuesta High School.

Since college was never his calling, he decided to follow his passion in silk screening with dreams of one day starting up his own business. He had a love for many things, including the Lakers and Dodgers, attending various games. Those who knew Oscar knew his love for music, which ranged from metal, West Coast rap, corridos and mariachi.

Although Oscar was heavily tattooed and stood about 6 feet tall, everyone who knew him knew him as someone who always wore his heart on his sleeve. He was everyone's go-to person, whether it be for advice or just a friend to talk to. He was there for you, putting his troubles aside just to make you laugh. Another passion of his was cooking, always whipping up new dishes and making something out of nothing.

But the three most important things to him were family, his faith in God, and life. We will miss your jokes, your magnetic smile, and meaningful memories you have left behind.

Oscar is survived by his mother, Stella Castellanos; his siblings, Veronica and Agustin Castellanos; his nieces and nephew, Jazmin Perez, Sofia Davidson and Damian Madrigal; and his two children, Sebastian Adams and Sonina Castellanos.

A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12 followed by the graveside service at Santa Barbara Cemetery. A celebration of Oscar’s life will be held at La Casa de la Raza after the graveside service.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.