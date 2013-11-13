Orchard Supply Hardware in Goleta Evacuated Due to Fire

A home-improvement store in Goleta was evacuated Wednesday after a fire broke out in a roof-top air-conditioning unit, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 1:45 p.m. to Orchard Supply Hardware at 125 N. Fairview Avenue, and upon arrival found light smoke in the building, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Investigation revealed the fire was confined to an air-conditioning unit on the roof, and it was quickly extinguished.

The store was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews remained on scene to clear smoke from the building.

Check back for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.