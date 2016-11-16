Osteoarthritis Is Painful, But You Need Not Be a Victim

Understanding Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis, by far the most common form of arthritis among older people, is a condition brought on partly by aging and long-term wear-and-tear in the joints.

After years of use, the cartilage that cushions the joints can break down until bone rubs against bone. Spurs often grow on the sides of the affected bones, which only adds to the pain.

Osteoarthritis is rarely crippling, but it can have a major impact on a person’s life. Many people miss work days or skip favorite activities when the pain flares up.

The condition is responsible for more than 7 million doctor visits per year and is the No. 1 reason for joint-replacement surgery.

Osteoarthritis Symptoms

“The most obvious symptom of osteoarthritis is joint pain during or after use of the joint,” said Dr. Daniel Craviotto, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics. “In severe cases, the joints still ache while at rest or during the night.”

The joint may become swollen and stiff, limiting range of motion.

Osteoarthritis most commonly affects finger joints, especially among women. The next most frequent sites of pain are the knee and hip.

Less frequently, people can develop osteoarthritis in the shoulder, elbow, wrist or back.

Treatment Options

Stretching: Slow, gentle stretching of joints may improve flexibility, lessen stiffness and reduce pain. Exercises such as yoga and tai chi are great ways to manage stiffness.

Pain and Anti-Inflammatory Medications: Medicines for osteoarthritis are available as pills, syrups, creams or lotions, or they are injected into a joint.

Physical and Occupational Therapy: Physical and occupational therapists can provide a range of treatment options for pain management.

» Ways to properly use joints

» Heat and cold therapies

» Range of motion and flexibility exercises

» Assistive devices

Assistive Devices: Assistive devices can help with function and mobility. These include items such as scooters, canes, walkers, splints, shoe orthotics or helpful tools, such as jar openers, long-handled shoe horns or steering wheel grips. Many devices can be found at pharmacies and medical supply stores. But some items, such as custom knee braces and shoe wedges are prescribed by a doctor and are typically fitted by a physical or occupational therapist.

Surgery: Joint surgery can repair or replace severely damaged joints, especially hips or knees. A doctor will refer an eligible patient to an orthopedic surgeon to perform the procedure.

What else can I do to relieve arthritis pain?

Whatever medication you take, it should be only one part of your fight against arthritis. There are other things you can do to relieve the pain and improve your mobility.

» Exercise. Your joints may ache, but they aren’t calling out for rest. A combination of moderate stretching, weight lifting and aerobic exercises such as swimming and cycling can give you strength, flexibility and some relief from pain. Your doctor can help you find an exercise program that gives you maximum benefits with little discomfort. There are even special stretching exercises for the fingers.



» Maintain a healthy weight. If you’re overweight, shedding a few pounds can help take strain off your joints and reduce pain.



» Watch your posture. Good posture can help ease and prevent osteoarthritis pain in your back, hips and knees.



» Adapt your environment to your condition. If you have arthritis in your fingers, for instance, you may need shoes that fasten with Velcro instead of laces.



» Find a support group. Sharing your experiences with others can be deeply rewarding. Support groups are also an excellent place to learn practical tips for coping with arthritis.