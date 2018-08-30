Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Our Common Table Dining Experience Planned for Downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s Lois & Walter Capps Project presents Our Common Table, a free, communal dining experience on State Street

By Todd Capps for the Lois & Walter Capps Project | August 30, 2018 | 11:04 a.m.

The Lois & Walter Capps Project, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, will close the street and set the stage for a communal dining experience in the 1200 block of State Street on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No program, no speeches, no politics.

Neighbors, families, community organizations, churches, schools and businesses are invited to come out for an evening of al fresco dining and conversation at a common table that stretches a city block.

Meet your neighbors, downtown merchants, first responders and other community members — join us for the uncommon experience of connection.

Participants can join in several ways:

1. Bread Breakers: Become a Bread Breaker by designating yourself to organize a group of five to eight people from your neighbourhood or community group. Bring food, beverage and utensils from home or as Take Out from one of the nearby participating restaurants. Bread Breakers should RSVP by email to [email protected] by Saturday.

2. Table Sponsors: With a tax-deductible donation of $200 or more, Table Sponsors will be featured publicly on the Lois & Walter Capps Project website and acknowledged in our e-News and in print after the event. Please contact us at [email protected] for information on how to donate.

3. Individuals: Come as you are, alone or with friends. Bring food, beverage and utensils from home or as Take Out from participating restaurants and take your place at the table.

Join us on State Street for shared food and conversation. It might change the way you see not only the community — but the world. The Lois & Walter Capps Project is dedicated to building community through essential and authentic dialogue.

Free to the public with advance reservations at 805.448.6483 or [email protected]

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 