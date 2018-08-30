Our Common Table Dining Experience Planned for Downtown Santa Barbara

The Lois & Walter Capps Project, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, will close the street and set the stage for a communal dining experience in the 1200 block of State Street on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No program, no speeches, no politics.

Neighbors, families, community organizations, churches, schools and businesses are invited to come out for an evening of al fresco dining and conversation at a common table that stretches a city block.

Meet your neighbors, downtown merchants, first responders and other community members — join us for the uncommon experience of connection.

Participants can join in several ways:

1. Bread Breakers: Become a Bread Breaker by designating yourself to organize a group of five to eight people from your neighbourhood or community group. Bring food, beverage and utensils from home or as Take Out from one of the nearby participating restaurants. Bread Breakers should RSVP by email to [email protected] by Saturday.

2. Table Sponsors: With a tax-deductible donation of $200 or more, Table Sponsors will be featured publicly on the Lois & Walter Capps Project website and acknowledged in our e-News and in print after the event. Please contact us at [email protected] for information on how to donate.

3. Individuals: Come as you are, alone or with friends. Bring food, beverage and utensils from home or as Take Out from participating restaurants and take your place at the table.

Join us on State Street for shared food and conversation. It might change the way you see not only the community — but the world. The Lois & Walter Capps Project is dedicated to building community through essential and authentic dialogue.

Free to the public with advance reservations at 805.448.6483 or [email protected]