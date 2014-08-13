Our Lady of Mount Carmel School Plans Gala Fundraiser

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, a Catholic day school associated with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and fully accredited by the National Catholic Education Association as well as the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, will be holding its 31st annual Dinner & Auction Fundraiser, Harvest Gala, at the Bacara Resort & Spa on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Beginning at 5 p.m., our harvest-themed event will start off with a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, and live auction. All are invited and welcome to attend this event.

For more than 60 years, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School has been serving families in the local community who desire an excellent education taught in the Catholic tradition.

Proceeds from the annual auction allow the school to continue its longstanding commitment to providing all students with a rigorous, yet balanced, academic curriculum which includes art, music, physical education, technology, and foreign language, all taught by a highly qualified staff.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School is proud to offer the high caliber program for which we are known at a fraction of the cost of area alternatives and relies on the success of its fundraising efforts to make a Catholic education a reality for all.

It is our privilege to announce that this year’s honoree will be Maribel Jarchow. Maribel has been involved in the religious program since her children Paul John (P.J.), Martin and Mary Colleen were baptized at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the early 1970’s.

As the children began their schooling at OLMCS, Maribel was asked by Monsignor Cook to work in the rectory. She has been dedicating her time here ever since!

She has worked with Fr. Henry Van Son, Monsignor O’Bryne, Fr. O’ Sullivan, Fr. Maurice O’ Mahony and currently Monsignor Stephen Downes.

Her children received First Holy Communion, Confirmation and eventually married at OLMC. Maribel’s grandsons, Max and Mason currently attend the school as well.

Over the years, Maribel has enjoyed serving the people of the parish. She arranges everything from marriages, baptisms and family funerals. She is hardworking and her dedication throughout the years has been invaluable.

Please contact Our Lady of Mount Carmel School at 805.969.5965 or go to our website moutcarmelschool.net for more information.

Tickets are $125 each can be purchased online by clicking here. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Anna Prober at [email protected].

All proceeds directly benefit Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

— Robyn O'Hearn represents Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.