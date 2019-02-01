Pixel Tracker

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School Uses Day of Service to Mark Catholic Schools Week

By Tracie Simolon for Our Lady of Mount Carmel School | February 1, 2019 | 8:48 a.m.
Students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School help with projects at Alpha Resource Center.
Students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School help with projects at Alpha Resource Center. (Courtesy photo)

Along with schools from across the country, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Montecito is celebrating Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

The week’s theme — Catholic Schools: Learn. Lead. Serve. Succeed — shines a light on Catholic schools’ focus on faith development, academic excellence, and dedication to community service.

On Jan. 30, all Our Lady of Mount Carmel students in preschool through eighth grade worked on service projects throughout the community.

Preschoolers and fifth-graders teamed up to make sack lunches for the homeless. Kindergarteners shared the love by making Valentine’s cards for Vista del Monte.

Second- and fourth-grade classes spent the morning making crafts with residents from Garden Court; while first- and third-graders picked up trash at Padaro Beach.

Students in sixth- through eighth-grade worked side by side with participants and staff at Alpha Resource Center on a variety of cleaning, maintenance, and community building projects.

“At the heart of Catholic education is living out our faith,” said Tracie Simolon, Our Lady of Mount Carmel principal. “We encourage our students to give back through service projects all year.

“It is incredibly powerful to see the entire student body serve our community during our day of service.”

Founded in 1944, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 530 Hot Springs Road, is a Catholic school serving about 200 students in preschool through eighth grade from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara. The school curriculum includes classes in art, music, physical education, and technology.

For more about Our Lady of Mount Carmel, those interested can participate in a tour led by Simolon the second Tuesday of each month.

— Tracie Simolon for Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

 

