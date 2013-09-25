Our Mesa Neighborhood Hosting Mayoral, Council Candidates Forum

Our Mesa Neighborhood will host a Mayoral and City Council Candidates Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Holy Cross Parish Hall (Dolores Drive entrance). The forum is open to the public.

Refreshments will be served during a reception from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and mingling from 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Procedure of Conduct

» The order of speakers will be determined by a drawing prior to the forum, during reception.

» Each candidate will have 1 1/2 minutes for introductory remarks.

» After the remarks, candidates will respond to questions. All candidates will have the opportunity to answer all questions. Answers will be limited to no more than 1 minute.

» Timing of introductory remarks and answers to questions will be strictly observed and enforced.

» A public address system will not be used, so all candidates should plan accordingly.

Tables will be provided for candidate literature.

— Alice San Andres Calleja represents Our Mesa Neighborhood.