Out of The Box Theatre Company Stages Fun Home, a Musical Memoire

Show runs April 5-14 at Center Stage Theater

Fun Home follows the character Alison at three different ages. (Out of the Box Theatre Company)
By Samantha Eve for Out of the Box Theatre Company | March 9, 2019 | 7:40 p.m.

Out of the Box Theatre Company — a nonprofit dedicated to producing alternative, conversation-inspiring contemporary musical theater — is finishing its ninth season with the Santa Barbara premiere of Fun Home.

Winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Fun Home is one of the most groundbreaking productions to hit Broadway. Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron.

The limited engagement of this tragi-comic tale runs Friday-Sunday, April 5-14, at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara.

The show introduces the audience to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family — her mother, brothers, and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father — that connect with her in surprising ways.

This intimate and emotional theatrical experience is performed in Center Stage Theater’s black box venue, bringing audiences close to Alison's story. It is a refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

The cast features a mix of Out of the Box artists and newcomers to the Santa Barbara stage including:

Deborah Bertling as Helen, Henry Challen as John, Rob Grayson as Bruce, Mikayla Knight as Joan, Paige Mobley as Medium Alison, Sam Pillow as Christian, Aileen Marie Scott as Alison, Zachary Thompson as Roy, and Ember Reiter and Hattie Ugoretz double-cast as Small Alison.

Samantha Eve, Out of the Box Theatre Company founder/artistic director, directs. Musical direction is by Amy Baer and Keith Robinson, assistant direction by Austin Escamilla, scenic and lighting design by Ted Dolas, stage management by Mandy Sabedra, prop design by Gitte.

To purchase tickets, call 805-963-0408 or visit outoftheboxtheatre.org.

— Samantha Eve for Out of the Box Theatre Company.

 

