Out of Mud and Ashes — Reflections on Local Tragedies Expressed in Art Forms

OPUS Archives and Research Center will present Out of the Mud and Ashes, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Lobero Theatre, featuring Santa Barbara and Ventura County artists.

OPUS Archives has given more than a dozen grants to local artists to conceive and perform their creative expressions around the Thomas Fire and mudflows.

The soulful performances will span multiple mediums including dance, music, photography, drama, poetry and video.

Tickets are $15-$40 and may be purchased via the Lobero Theatre website, lobero.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will help fund next year’s New Mythos grants.

Due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter, this event may not be suitable for all audiences.

OPUS Archives and Research Center, a nonprofit in Montecito, is a center for the advancement of the fields of depth psychology, mythology and the humanities. OPUS offers scholarships, educational programs, and research access to the collections.

The archives feature works of scholars James Hillman, Joseph Campbell, Marija Gimbutas, Jane Hollister Wheelwright and Joseph Wheelwright, Marion Woodman and Christine Downing.

For more information, visit www.opusarchives.org.

— John Lengsfelder for OPUS Archives and Research Center.