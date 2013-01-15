Outage Affects 1,600 Customers in Santa Barbara

Nearly 1,600 customers in the Outer State Street area of Santa Barbara were without power Tuesday following an equipment failure, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage was in the vicinity of State Street and Las Positas Road, according to Edison’s online outage map.

It was reported at 11:20 a.m., and the company was estimating all customers would have power restored by 1:30 p.m.

An Edison spokeswoman could not be reached for further details.

