Outage Affects Large Part of Santa Barbara’s Westside

More than 3,200 customers were without power Friday night as a result of an outage on Santa Barbara's Westside, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m., was centered in the area of San Andres and West Sola streets, according to Edison's outage map.

As of 11:25 p.m., Edison said 3,231 customers were affected.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, power had been restored to all but 49 customers, according to Edison.

All customers were expected to be back on line by 5 p.m., Edison said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.