Outage Affects Nearly 1,700 PG&E Customers in Santa Ynez Valley

Nearly 1,700 customers were without power Monday night in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The outage, affecting customers from Highway 101 in Buellton to the western side of Solvang, occurred at 9:38 p.m., PG&E reported.

Utility company crews were en route to the scene, and the cause was under investigation.

There was no estimate of when power would be restored.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.