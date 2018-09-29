Outage Knocks Out Power to 5,300+ Customers in Santa Barbara

More than 5,300 customers in Santa Barbara were left without power Saturday afternoon due to an outage centered on the Mesa, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

Unconfirmed reports indicated the outage was related to a transformer fire or failure on the 900 block of Miramonte Drive.

At 4:30 p.m., Edison indicated that the number of affected customers had been reduced to 204, and that most should have power restored by 10:30 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

