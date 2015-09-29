Outage Leaves More Than 1,350 Without Power in Montecito

Advice

An outage left more than 1,350 customers without power Tuesday afternoon in Montecito, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage began at 1:48 p.m., according to the company’s website, and was centered north of Highway 101 between Olive Mill Road and San Ysidro Road.

Edison did not detail the nature of the problem, but indicated crews were “testing the lines to limit the number of customers affected.”

By 3:30 p.m., all but 118 customers had power restored, and Edison estimated the rest would be back online by 5 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

