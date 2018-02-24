Outage Leaves More Than 2,000 Customers Without Power In Santa Maria

A power outage has affected hundreds of customers in the Santa Maria Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company representatives.

Power was knocked out to 2,058 customers at approximately 2:15 p.m. and won't be restored until approximately 6;15 p.m., the firm said soon after the outage.

A crew was heading to the scene to determine the cause and begin restoring electrical service.

Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.