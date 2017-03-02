Outage Leaves Orcutt, South Santa Maria Residents Without Power

An outage left hundreds of Santa Maria Valley customers without power on Thursday.

The outage was reported at 4:42 p.m., and power is likely to be restored by 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s website.

Nearly 1,500 customers were affected by the incident, PG&E said.

The California Highway Patrol reported people driving through busy Orcutt intersections with non-working traffic signals instead of treating them was four-way stops

