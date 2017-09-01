Outage Leaves More Than 2,000 Solvang Customers Without Power

An outage left hundreds of Solvang residents without power Friday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., power was lost for more than 2,000 customers, Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported.

A crew was assessing the cause of the outage, but the utility estimated power won’t be restored until 9:45 p.m. However, most had their power restored after a short time.

The Central Coast is in the midst of a heat wave that temperature hit three digits again Friday.

The National Weather Service reported Friday’s high temperature as 108 degrees in nearby Santa Ynez.

